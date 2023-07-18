Tinubu Arrives In Abuja After AU Meeting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Nigeria from Kenya after participating in the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union.

Tibunu on Monday departed from Nairobi, where he met with other leaders on the continent last weekend.

At the AU meeting, the President on Sunday said Africa could not attain integration and prosperity while Africans languished in pain and anguish.

He reaffirmed Africa’s unity and strength, while strongly rejecting the notion of a new scramble for the continent.

One week earlier, the President attended the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Guinea-Bissau, during which he emerged as the new Chairman of the regional organisation.

Tinubu pledged to bear the responsibility of the office and run an inclusive administration of the regional organisation.

The President’s return to Nigeria from Kenya comes two days after his departure from Abuja on Saturday.





