W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Arrives In Abuja From COP28 Summit

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, December 5th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, returned to Abuja after attending the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, which took place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Apart from participating in the conference, the President had bilateral talks with King Charles of England, the President of UAE, and leaders of several countries and multilateral partners to concretize engagements.

President Tinubu also witnessed the signing of an accelerated performance agreement between Nigeria and Germany to improve Nigeria’s electricity supply and hosted a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and the Electric Buses Rollout Programme on the margins of the COP28 climate summit.

Tinubu had on November 29, 2023, departed Abuja for Dubai for the summit expected to end on December 12, 2023.

The Tinubu-led government was under fire for 1,411 Nigerian registered delegates at the summit, a figure considered as bloated by many critics, though the government said it only funded 422 persons to the summit.

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=92600

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us