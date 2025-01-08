Tinubu Celebrates NNPCL GCEO Kyari On 60th Birthday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has extolled the virtues of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the national oil company, Mele Kyari as he marks his 60th birthday on Wednesday.

Kyari who sits at the helm of affairs at the National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited had earlier stated how he went from being a beneficiary of the Almajiri school system, to becoming the number one man at the national oil company.

“I am profoundly grateful to my country for giving me the opportunity to grow from an Almajiri (Tsangaya) school pupil to become the CEO of Africa’s largest energy company.

“Even more particular, I deeply appreciate the exceptional privilege given to me by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu to serve as the last GMD of the NNPC and the pioneer CEO of the NNPC Ltd.

“Reflecting backwards alone can’t account for the profoundly eventful life I spent to this date, walking through good and bad times, travails and triumphs, pains and happiness, fails and successes and many more that only the sufficiency of Allah will explain.

“At this milestone, I feel the obligation to serve with even greater conviction and with elevated expectation of eternal recompense so deeply pleasing,” he wrote partly on his X handle.

Joining in the celebration, Tinubu in a statement through his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga late Tuesday commended Kyari for his diligence in transforming the NNPCL.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on his 60th birthday on January 8.

“The President commends Kyari’s diligence in transforming the NNPCL into a profitable organisation. The President recalls that despite cynicism in some quarters, the NNPCL under Kyari’s leadership has recorded notable achievements, including the resuscitation of two refineries, an increase in domestic natural gas consumption and a boost in oil production to 1.8 millionCH barrels per day.

“The President applauds Kyari’s dedication to service and the professionalism he has maintained throughout his distinguished career at the NNPC, OPEC and as the first Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL.

“Kyari is a shining example and embodiment of the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda. I commend his commitment to creating new opportunities and ensuring the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s energy sector”, President Tinubu said.

Tinubu prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to grant Kyari sound health, wisdom, and strength to serve the nation while mentoring the next generation of energy sector leaders.