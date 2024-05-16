Tinubu Condoles With Sanwo-Olu Over Death Of Deputy Chief Of Staff

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the family of the family of the late Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo.

Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja said Tinubu mourned Soyannwo, describing his passing as deeply agonizing.

The President condoles with Sanwo-Olu and his cabinet over this excruciating loss, noting the unalloyed bond both the Governor and the deceased shared.

The President urged the family of the beloved Deputy Chief of Staff to take solace in his legacy and assured them of his prayers and support in this moment of grief.

Tinubu prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the departed.