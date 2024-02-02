W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Congratulates Dangote On Award By Senegalese President

Friday, February 2nd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the award of the National Order of the Lion by President Macky Sall of Senegal.

The award is the highest order of Senegal and would be bestowed on Dangote on Friday. 

According to a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President applauded the industrialist for his enterprise and ingenuity, creating jobs and opportunities for many in Nigeria and across West Africa, as well as contributing to their economies, which the award further affirmed.

The President commended Dangote and wished him the very best in his endeavours.

