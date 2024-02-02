Tinubu Congratulates Dangote On Award By Senegalese President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the award of the National Order of the Lion by President Macky Sall of Senegal.

The award is the highest order of Senegal and would be bestowed on Dangote on Friday.

According to a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President applauded the industrialist for his enterprise and ingenuity, creating jobs and opportunities for many in Nigeria and across West Africa, as well as contributing to their economies, which the award further affirmed.

The President commended Dangote and wished him the very best in his endeavours.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



