Tinubu Drops 2 NDDC Board Members, Appoints Replacements

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has amended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board and management nomination list with immediate replacement of Ondo state representative nominee, Mr. Victor Akinjo, with Hon. Otito Atikase.

Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement on Friday that the President has equally approved the immediate replacement of Cross River state representative nominee, Mr. Asi Oku Okang, with Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke.

The statement further added that the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku has been reappointed to a second term and will remain in acting capacity, pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.

Tinubu had on Tuesday approved new board and management of the commission inclusive of the board and management team members





