Tinubu Flags Off 2024 Christian Pilgrimage To Israel, Jordan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has officially launched the 2024 main Christian pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Deputy Director and Head of Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka, and published on the Commission’s official X handle, #NGChrisPilgComm, on Monday.

The airlift of pilgrims was flagged off on Sunday at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State.

According to the statement, Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, urged pilgrims to view their journey as an opportunity to strengthen their faith in God.

Akume noted that the theme of the 2024 pilgrimage, “Pilgrimage of Renewed Hope for Total Restoration,” aligns with the vision and agenda of his administration.

He also reiterated that the theme of the 2024 NCPC main pilgrimage, is apt as it aligns with the vision and agenda of his administration.

He urged the intending pilgrims to pray for the progress of Nigeria, Lagos State, and their families. Mr President also admonished them not to abscond in the Holy Land, stating that Nigeria is their fatherland and that there is no place better than home.”

The president also cautioned pilgrims against absconding while in the Holy Land, stressing that there is no better place than home. He encouraged them to pray for Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

The statement read, “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT, flagged off the 2024 main Christian pilgrimage exercise to Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on 22nd December 2024 at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

“Speaking through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume @SGFAkume, Mr President emphasised the power of prayer and the sanctity of religion. He urged the intending Christian pilgrims to see their pilgrimage as a chance to deepen their faith in God.”

The Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, in his welcome address, noted that the exercise marked his first as the fourth substantive Secretary of the Commission.

Adegbite acknowledged challenges since assuming office on 5th February 2024 but reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring the smooth conduct of pilgrimages to holy sites worldwide in line with the NCPC 2007 enabling

Act of the National Assembly.

He urged the intending pilgrims to display exemplary behaviour during the pilgrimage, describing it as a time for humility, piety, and decorum. He also assured them of excellent services provided by the Commission’s service providers.

The statement added, “He warned against absconding, noting that the Commission strongly frowns on such behaviour. According to him, ‘The Commission under my watch seriously frowns upon it, and whoever is found culpable will face the consequences, including their guarantors, whose names, along with those of the absconders, will be blacklisted and published in national newspapers.’

“The first batch of 260 intending pilgrims from Lagos State for the 2024 main pilgrimage was airlifted, with a total of 350 officials and pilgrims on the flight,” the statement further read.