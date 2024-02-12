Tinubu Hails Super Eagles, Says Team Displayed Resilience, Talent Of Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Tinubu has commended the Super Eagles for their tenacious performance in the final of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement issued on Sunday said Tinubu commended the team, the coach, the crew, and the entire management team for their hard work, assiduity, and sacrifice in the tournament, acknowledging the hurdles they consistently surpassed with steadily improving performance as they pulled through to the finals.

The President urged Nigerians to be of good cheer, emphasizing that we won a great victory in the hearts of Africa and the world by our grit, rigour, and determination in the field of play.

“Let this passing event not dispirit us, but bring us together to work harder. We are a great nation bound as one by the green-white-green banner of resilience, joy, hope, duty, and untiring love. To those cherished Nigerian youths expressing their gifts in communities, drawing lines in the sand as they play football in their humble rectangles of play, you can be our heroes tomorrow, do not relent in your pursuit. My administration is here to make dreams come true,” the President said.





