Tinubu Meets With Okonjo-Iweala At Aso Villa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, met with the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Speaking after her meeting with the President, Okonjo-Iweala told journalists at the Presidential Villa that they spoke on ways to create jobs for young people and trying to support women and children, whom she said bore the brunt of the suffering in the country.

The meeting comes two months after both leaders met in France at the Global Pact Summit in Paris hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

Okonjo-Iweala served twice as Nigeria’s Finance Minister between 2003 and 2006 as well as from 2011 to 2015, the first woman to hold the position.

She also spent a 25-year career at the World Bank rising to the Number 2 position of Managing Director.





