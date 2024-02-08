Tinubu Mourns Ex-NDDC Executive Director, Cairo Ojougboh

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Cairo Ojougboh, who died on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Oougboh was a member of the House of Representatives (2003-2007) and a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

Tinubu condoled with the Ojougboh family and the government and people of Delta State over this tragic loss.

While praying for the peaceful repose of the departed, Tinubu also comforted his family and urged them to find strength and hope in God Almighty, who presides over the affairs of men, as well as in the cherished memories and legacy of the late APC chieftain.





