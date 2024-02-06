Tinubu Mourns Iconic Actor, Playwright, Jimi Solanke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of Nigeria’s creative icon, Mr. Jimi Solanke, who died on Monday.

A statement issued on Monday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale said, “it is with a heavy heart that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the passing of Nigeria’s creative icon, Mr. Jimi Solanke, who died on Monday.

“Baba Solanke was an actor, dramatist, folk singer, poet, and playwright, the statement further said.

According to the statement, “President Tinubu mourns the literary and cultural virtuoso and describes him as one of the finest of Nigeria’s creative artists and bastion of our cherished mores and cultural heritage.

“The President condoles with the Solanke family and all those who mourn this painful loss while praying for the peaceful repose of the beloved departed”, the statement added.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



