Tinubu Nominates 3 New Board Members For CCB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In a move to enhance oversight mechanisms, President Bola Tinubu has nominated three new members to fill existing vacancies on the board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

According to a press release issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the announcement was made in a formal letter addressed to the Senate President.

The nominees are Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River State, and Justice Ibrahim Buba, a retired judge of the Federal High Court.

Established in 1979, the Code of Conduct Bureau plays a critical role in maintaining integrity within public service and ensuring compliance with the country’s ethical standards.

The Bureau operates with a 10-member board.

On October 23, Tinubu swore in the chairman of the board, Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello.

Members of the current board are: Barr. Muritala Aliyu Kankia, Hon. E J Agbomayinma, Barr. Ben Umeano, and Prof. Juwayriyya Badamasiuy.

Other members are Mr. Bulus I Zephaniah, and Hon. Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale