Tinubu Nominates 3 New Board Members For CCB

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, November 27th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In a move to enhance oversight mechanisms, President Bola Tinubu has nominated three new members to fill existing vacancies on the board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). 

 According to a press release issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the announcement was made in a formal letter addressed to the Senate President.

 The nominees are Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River State, and Justice Ibrahim Buba, a retired judge of the Federal High Court.

 Established in 1979, the Code of Conduct Bureau plays a critical role in maintaining integrity within public service and ensuring compliance with the country’s ethical standards. 

 The Bureau operates with a 10-member board.

 On October 23, Tinubu swore in the chairman of the board, Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello. 

 Members of the current board are: Barr. Muritala Aliyu Kankia, Hon. E J Agbomayinma, Barr. Ben Umeano, and Prof. Juwayriyya Badamasiuy. 

 Other members are Mr. Bulus I Zephaniah, and Hon. Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale

 

