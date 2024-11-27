Tinubu Nominates 3 New Board Members For CCB

Tinubu Nominates 3 New Board Members For CCBFeatured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, November 27th, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In a move to enhance oversight mechanisms, President Bola Tinubu has nominated three new members to fill existing vacancies on the board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).
According to a press release issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the announcement was made in a formal letter addressed to the Senate President.
The nominees are Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River State, and Justice Ibrahim Buba, a retired judge of the Federal High Court.
Established in 1979, the Code of Conduct Bureau plays a critical role in maintaining integrity within public service and ensuring compliance with the country’s ethical standards.
The Bureau operates with a 10-member board.
On October 23, Tinubu swore in the chairman of the board, Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello.
Members of the current board are: Barr. Muritala Aliyu Kankia, Hon. E J Agbomayinma, Barr. Ben Umeano, and Prof. Juwayriyya Badamasiuy.
Other members are Mr. Bulus I Zephaniah, and Hon. Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale
