Bandits Release 90 Students, Staff Of Federal Government College Kebbi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After staying one hundred and eighteen (118) days in captivity, bandits in Northwest Nigeria have released 90 kidnapped students and staff of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, disclosed this during his interaction with newsmen but did not give any other clarification.

According to a father of one of the kidnapped students, who preferred to be anonymous, he also confirmed the release of the students.

“Yes. They were released yesterday but are still with the authorities. They are expected to undergo some medical checkup before they are released to parents,” he said.

Asked if a ransom was paid before the bandits released the students, he said, “I am not going to speak on that. I hope the authorities are in the position to explain better”.























