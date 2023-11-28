Tinubu Okays New NNPCL Board, Re-Appoints Mele Kyari As GCEO

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) with effect from December 1, 2023:

The composition is as follows:

(1) Chief Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman

(2) Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer

(3) Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer

(4) Mr. Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director

(5) Mr. Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director

(6) Mr. Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director

(7) Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director

(8) Mr. David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director

(9) Ms. Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director

Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of two Permanent Secretaries:

(10) Mr. Okokon Ekanem Udo — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance

(11) Amb. Gabriel Aduda — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



