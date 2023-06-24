Tinubu Proceeds To London From France On Private Visit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has proceeded to London from France on a private visit after concluding his official trip where he attended the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

A statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, said Tinubu would be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

According to the statement, “Tinubu had an outstanding participation in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Aside from his participation at the event where he represented Nigeria well, President Tinubu also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

“The summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.

“President Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit.

“The President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival”, the statement added.





