Tinubu Seeks Accelerated Passage Of 2024 ‘Budget Of Renewed Hope’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday expressed his desire that the 2024 Appropriation Act come into effect on January 1, 2024.

The President, who addressed a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja, charged both arms of the legislative arm to work assiduously and “conclude with reasonable dispatch”, their deliberations on the 2024 budget estimates of N27.5trn.

The President presented the 2024 budget proposal before the lawmakers on Wednesday noon.

Christened the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope’, Tinubu said, “I am confident that the National Assembly will continue to work closely with us to ensure that deliberations on the 2024 Budget are thorough but also concluded with reasonable dispatch. Our goal is for the Appropriation Act to come into effect on the 1st of January 2024.”

The President said the ‘Budget Of Renewed Hope’ will ensure micro-economic stability, poverty reduction, greater access to social security, amongst others.

In his votes of thanks, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, assured the President that the budget would be given accelerated consideration.

The President was present at the join NASS sitting alongside his entourage including Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganjude; amongst others.

It was the President’s first budget presentation before the joint session of the National Assembly since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.





