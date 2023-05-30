Tinubu, Shettima Assume Duties At Presidential Villa

–President Meets Kyari, Emefiele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu officially assumed duties on Tuesday at the President’s Office in the Presidential Villa.

His Vice, Kashim Shetima also assumed duties at the Vice President’s office.

Tinubu, who arrived the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja at exactly 2:30 pm was received by Permanent Secretary of the State House, Mallam Tijjani Umar and Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye among other State House staff.

Others who received Tinubu were Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke; Wale Edun; Dele Alake as well as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company ( NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari who arrived earlier to wait for the President.

Tinubu later held closed doors meeting with Emefiele and Kyari in an apparent effort to address the fallout of fuel subsidy removal and other national issues.

The meeting was his first official assignment in the Presidential Villa.

Tinubu had in his inaugural speech on Monday announced the removal of fuel subsidy, stressing the need to reduce high interest rates.

Following the announcements, fuel queues have returned in most of the filling stations in the country despite assurances by the NNPCL of sufficient supply.