Tinubu Swears In Two National Population Commissioners

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has sworn in two commissioners from Ogun and Osun States as members of the National Population Commission.

The two commissioners, Hon. Fasuwa Johnson from Ogun State and Hon. Amidu Raheem from Osun State, were sworn in just before the Federal Executive Council meeting commenced in the Council Chamber on Monday.

The short ceremony, which entailed their citations being read and oath of allegiance being administered, was witnessed by the Vice President, Kassim Shettima, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, cabinet ministers and other government officials.

The development follows a 2-day NPC’s management retreat held in Uyo, the state capital of Akwa Ibom last week.

The NPC is the principal data mining commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, responsible for collecting, collating, analysing and publishing data about the Nigerian people and economy.