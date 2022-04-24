Tinubu, Umahi, Ngige, Others Present In Aso Rock Villa For Aisha Buhari’s Iftar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some political heavyweights, including some presidential aspirants, are being hosted to an Iftar dinner by the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to available information, as at 6:20pm, some of the dignitaries had started arriving at the venue of the event, which was fixed at 6:30pm in the invitation cards.

The African Examiner recalls that the First Lady had invited all presidential aspirants, across all political parties, to the Ramadan Iftar.

Also, it was gathered that the event will be hosting elected officials of parties.

As of the time of filing this report, All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) are among the presidential aspirants attending the event.

Also, minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; one-time National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barnabas Gemade; former Speaker Yakubu Dogara; and oil and gas mogul, Tein Jack-Rich are also in attendance.