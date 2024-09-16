Tinubu Visits Maiduguri, Assures Flood Victims Of FG’s Support

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Monday to sympathize with the government and people of the state over the recent flood disaster.

He arrived at 3:40pm and headed to one of the emergency camps to commiserate with the victims of the flood.

At the Camp, President Tinubu assured the displaced persons that his government will support them.

“I want to assure you that we are going to support you, we will support you. God Bless you,” Tinubu said.

In the entourage of the President are the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, and other aides of the President.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was at the Maiduguri Air Force Base to receive the President having been in Maiduguri earlier on the day to inspect police facilities affected by the flood.

Also, Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, the Chairman Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu were at the Air Force Base to receive the President.

Meanwhile, it is raining heavy in Maiduguri.

Tinubu had just returned to the country last night after his official visit to China and his short stay in the United Kingdom.