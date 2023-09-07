Tinubu Welcomes Tribunal Verdict, Calls For Collective Efforts To Build The Nation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assured Nigerians of his renewed and energized focus on delivering his vision of a unified, peaceful and prosperous nation, following the judgment by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja

Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in a statement said Tinubu welcomes the judgment of the tribunal with an intense sense of solemn responsibility and preparedness to serve all Nigerians, irrespective of all diverse political persuasions, faiths, and tribal identities.

The President recognized the diligence, undaunted thoroughness, and professionalism of the five-member bench, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law.

The President affirmed ¹that his commitment to the rule of law, and the unhindered discharge of duties by the Tribunal, as witnessed in the panel’s exclusive respect for the merits of the petitions brought forward, further reflected the continuing maturation of Nigeria’s legal system, and the advancement of Africa’s largest democracy at a time when the democratic system of government is under test in other parts of the continent.

The President believed the presidential candidates and political parties that have lawfully exercised their rights by participating in the 2023 general elections and the judicial process, which followed, have affirmed Nigeria’s democratic credentials.

The President urged his valiant challengers to inspire their supporters in the trust that the spirit of patriotism would now and forever be elevated above partisan considerations, manifesting into support for our Government to improve the livelihood of all Nigerians.

Tinubu thanked Nigerians for the mandate given to him to serve the country while promising to meet and exceed their expectations through very diligent hard work with the team that has been put in place for that sole purpose.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



