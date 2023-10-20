Tinubu Withdraws Appointment Of Kashim Imam As FERMA Board Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA)

According to a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s withdrawal of the nomination was directed with immediate effect.

The statement added that all other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA are not affected by the directive.





