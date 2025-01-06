Tinubu’s Enugu Visit, Game Changer — Okupe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former presidential spokesman,Dr Doyin Okupe, has described President Bola Tinubu’s official visit to Enugu on Saturday as a game changer.

Okupe, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said: “The visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Enugu on Saturday is a major game changer.”

“Any objective observer can easily discern President Tinubu’s open heartedness and unrestrained affection for the South-East.

“He (Tinubu) spoke openly and candidly from his heart and made very significant commitments for support for developmental projects in the south east.”

According to him, without any equivocation, the South-East deserves the attention and support of any fair- minded President

Okupe, a former Director-General of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, said any Nigerian of goodwill would commend Tinubu’s genuine good gestures to the South-East.

“Without any iota of doubt, the age -long mantra, which was very dear to the late Igbo leader, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, that ‘the absence of an east-west political alliance is a potential existential threat to the unity and stability of Nigeria’is an all time truism.

“I will personally urge Mr President, while working tirelessly to alleviate the suffering of the masses, to continue to build bridges across the nation for our political stability and peaceful coexistence,” Okupe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President embarked on a state visit to Enugu State on Saturday during which he inaugurated some projects executed by Gov.Peter Mbah.

Some of the projects inaugurated by Tinubu included Airport-New Haven – Bisalla and Okpara Square roads

Other projects included Enugu Smart Green Schools, Enugu International Conference Centre, Enugu Command and Control Centre as well as 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI surveillance cameras. (NAN)