Tottenham Vs Leeds United: Spurs Come From Behind To Win 4-3

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tottenham beat Leeds United 4-3 when they host them on Saturday to remain in the top four as Premier League goes on a six-week break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Leeds got the early lead when Crysencio Summerville scored in the 10th minute of the game but Harry Kane equalised for Antonio Conte’s side in the 25th minute.

The game was in favour of Leeds before the break as Rodrigo netted in the 43rd minute on the clock.

Spurs, however, got back to level again in the 51st minute when Ben Davies scored and Rodrigo made it three for Jesse Marsch’s side in the 76th minute.

The match came to a wrap in favour of Tottenham as Rodrigo Bentacour who had been booked got a brace in 81st and 83rd minutes.

Tottenham are third on the table with 29 points until the league resumes in six weeks.