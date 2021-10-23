Tourists From 46 Countries Allowed In Thailand From Nov. 1

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Thailand wants to welcome people travelling by air from 46 countries with low coronavirus numbers, beginning from Nov.1.

Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, with an eye on the tourism industry, said Thailand must hurry now otherwise travellers will choose other destinations.

“So far, only 10 countries were on the list.’’

Besides Germany, Austria and other EU countries as well as Switzerland, the list of 46 countries published by the foreign ministry also includes the United States, Chile, the United Arab Emirates and Bhutan.

He said travellers must be fully vaccinated and in possession of a negative coronavirus test before departure.

“Upon arrival, another test is mandatory, after which travellers will not need quarantine to go to 17 places that have been open to tourism so far.

“The places include the island of Phuket, the capital Bangkok and the cultural centre of Chiang Mai in the north.

“The country is urgently hoping for a new start in tourism, the sector has been almost completely shut down for more than a year and a half.’’

According to the Bank of Thailand, 40 million foreign tourists still came to visit beaches, temples, national parks and the capital Bangkok in 2019.

About 38 per cent of the population in Thailand has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

However, Prayut, who has been in power since a military coup in 2014, said that the vaccination of the local population would now be accelerated.

NAN























