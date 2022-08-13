Train Attack: FG Determined To Ensure Release Of Passengers Still In Captivity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government is determined to ensure the release of victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack still in captivity, according to the Minister of Transportation, Mr Muazu Sambo.

Sambo spoke in Lagos on Friday while inspecting Railway facilities.

African Examiner reports that President Muhammadu Buhari recently met with the families of passengers still in captivity and assured them of the determination to secure their release.

Sambo told newsmen that it would be unfair to resume the Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge train services when they were still expecting the release of the other victims.

“We are working toward solving the insecurity challenges; the media should support government through positive reportage.

“Security issues are everybody’s responsibility. Government is looking for alternative technology that will ensure maximum security is provided to boost train passengers’ confidence all over the country.

“There is no administration in Nigeria that has invested in infrastructure like Buhari’s government,” Sambo said.

He commended the president for investing more on infrastructure which had eased business activities in the country.