Train Attack: Military Hands Over Luggage Of Victims To KDSG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The military authorities have handed over luggage, valuables and other belongings of some passengers who were on board the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train AK9, which was attacked by terrorists on March 28.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, stated this in a press release issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said soldiers had gathered the items from within and around the train during search operations after the attack.

The Commissioner said Gov.Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed gratitude to the military authorities and commended them for their careful handling and documentation of the items.

Aruwan said the items comprised of over 100 pieces of luggage, valuables, gadgets and personal effects.

He said that nine persons had already collected their items after presenting proof of ownership,adding that the remaining belongings, received with a detailed inventory, would be carefully stored.

“A system for the receipt of claims will be communicated to the public subsequently, “Aruwan said.