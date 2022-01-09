30 Kidnapped Yauri Students Regain Freedom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – 30 students kidnapped from a government school in Yauri , Kebbi state and a teacher, have regained freedom from bandits who kept them in captivity since June last year.

An aide to the Governor of Kebbi state on media and publicity,Yahaya Sarki, in a statement, revealed that the victims were taken to health facilities for medical examination before reuniting them.with their families.

An advisor to the Governor on Security matters,Garba Rabiu, according to BBC Hausa report,said no ransom was paid before the victims who are in good condition of health,were freed.

He however,said more students were still held by the bandits and there is hope of rescuing them soon by the authorities.

Recall that on Thursday the 21st of October 2021,some Yauri students regained freedom from captivity and were handed over to the state government before they were eventually reunited with their families.

Over a hundred Yauri students were kidnapped on 16 of June 2021 together with some of their teachers, and were moved into the forest by the bandits.