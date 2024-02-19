Trending Video Of Protest In Palace Not New- Ilorin Emir

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has stated that the viral video of some persons allegedly protesting in front of his palace because of the present economic hardship in Nigeria is an old video and not shot at the palace.

The Emir’s spokesman, Abdulazeez Arowona, in a statement on Sunday, stated that the alleged video in circulation does not reflect reality.

According to him, the viral video was part of an event that happened in 2019 in the buildup to that year’s general elections.

“Our attention has been drawn to a video in circulation on social media platforms where some people are shouting and lamenting over poverty and hardship in front of the Emir’s Palace in Ilorin.

“We want to state categorically that the said video was part of the events that characterised and witnessed during the build-up to the 2019 general elections.” The statement said.

According to the statement, the video does not have any connection with the present situation in the country.

The statement said: “At the height of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the emir expressed a high level of concern and joined governments at all levels in the campaign towards ensuring that the unfortunate situation was contained while he also played frontline roles in championing the pains and interests of the masses during the scarcity of Naira currency which inflicted hardship nationwide with no exemption to anyone irrespective of social, political and economic status.

“On the current economic hardship, the Emir and his colleagues at the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council level are engaging government at all levels on the need to continue to improve the welfare, security, and social life of the people of the state with commendations to the state government for being responsive to masses-oriented issues.”

The statement also tasked the general public to disregard the video in circulation so that they don’t misrepresent issues.





