Tribunal Orders Multichoice To Give Nigerians 1 Month Free Dstv, Gotv Subscription

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A three-man panel of the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal has directed Multichoice Nigeria to give subscribers on the DStv and GOtv radar one month of free subscription.

Also, the tribunal fined Multichoice N150 million for disputing the verdict of the court, which recently stopped it from increasing the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages.

Justice Thomas Okosu-led panel gave the ruling on Friday in Abuja.

It could be recalled that in May, Multichoice Nigeria increased the subscription rates for its DStv and GOtv packages irrespective of the orders of the tribunal.

Also, the CCPT had prevented Multichoice Nigeria Limited from increasing its subscription tariffs scheduled to begin on May 1