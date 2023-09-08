Tribunal Sacks LP House Of Reps Member In Enugu, Declares PDP Candidate, Winner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Assembly (NASS) Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu has nullified the return of the Labour Party’s candidate, LP Professor Sunday Nnamchi as the House of Representatives member for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency in Enugu State, South East Nigeria.

.Our Correspondent reports that the three-man panel led by A. M. Abubakar Friday declared the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji, as the duly elected candidate of the election conducted on 25th February, 2023.

Prince Nnaji, a former one-term member of the House of representatives, had challenged the declaration of Prof. Nnamchi by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election on the grounds that the respondent was not duly sponsored and qualified to contest the election under the candidacy of Labour Party.





