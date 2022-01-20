Troops Bust 39 Illegal Refineries, Recover 950,000 Liters Of Stolen Crude Oil In Niger Delta

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Troops of Operation Delta Safe have discovered and immobilized a total of 39 illegal refining sites, 91 cooking ovens, 24 reservoirs, 17 large dugout pits and 96 storage tanks in the Niger Delta region in the last two weeks.

Also, a total of 637,500 liters of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil; and 950,000 liters of Stolen Crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko who made this known at a briefing on Thursday stated that, “In addition, ten (10) criminals associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery were arrested.

“Also, troops recovered 3 assorted arms, 48 rounds of different caliber of ammunitions, 2 AK-47 rifle magazines as well as 17 pieces of galvanized pipes and 23 wooden boats among other items used for illegal oil bunkering activities in the course of the operations. All the arrested criminals and recovered items have been handed over to relevant security agencies for further action”.

Onyeuko said troops’ of Delta Safe conducted these operations at different locations in villages, creeks and towns in Emohua, Ikwere, Port Harcourt and Ahoada LGAs of Rivers State.

Other locations are villages, towns and creeks in; Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North LGAs of Delta State as well as in Ekeremor, Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs of Bayelsa State.