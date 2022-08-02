DSS Silent Over ‘Arrest’ Of Terrorists’ Leader In Ogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday declined comment on the alleged arrest of a suspected Boko Haram Commander in Ogun State.

Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunnaya, who was contacted by our correspondent on the issue, said he had no reaction.

Similarly, the Ogun State Police Command denied knowledge of such arrest anywhere in the state.

Spokesman for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he received several calls on the issue but maintained that the police were not aware of the arrest.

A private radio station in Abeokuta, the state capital, was said to have first reported the news of the suspect’s arrest at his hideout at Ijaye, Abeokuta.

It was alleged that the suspect fled from Katsina State and took up a job as a security man to enable him coordinate terror attacks and kidnappings.

The suspect, who was reportedly armed, was said to have resisted arrest but was overpowered by the security operatives who took him by surprise.