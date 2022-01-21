Troops Kill Three Suspected Kidnappers In Plateau

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three suspected kidnappers, who have been terrorizing residents in Plateau State, have been gunned down by troops of Operation Safe Haven.

They were shot dead around the Gyero community in Jos South Local Government Area with several items including one AK-47 rifle, 2 AK-47 rifle magazines, 101 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one tricycle (Keke Napep) recovered from them.

The Military Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa, confirmed the killing of the suspects in a statement on Friday.

According to him, “Troops of Operation Safe Haven, acting on credible intelligence, have burst and neutralised a notorious gang of a kidnap syndicate in Plateau.

“The syndicate has been on the watch list of Operation Safe Haven and believed to have masterminded the recent kidnap incidences on the Plateau. The syndicate is also believed to have participated in the Jos prison jailbreak on 28 November 2021.

“The syndicate met its waterloo when troops of Operation Safe Haven tracked them to the Gyero general area where they planned and carry out their nefarious activities.

“The kidnappers on sighting the troops opened fire. Our troops responded with superior firepower resulting in the neutralisation of three notorious kidnappers.

“Items recovered from the syndicate includes one AK-47 rifle, 2 AK-47 rifle magazines, 101 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one tricycle (Keke Napep).

“Other items recovered include one Itel phone, one Tecno phone, 2 sharp knives and 2 military head warmers.

The statement noted that while commending the resilience of the troops for another successful operation, the Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General Ibrahim Ali, also warned kidnappers and perpetrators of evil to stay clear of Plateau State restating his determination to “make the state unbearable for all criminals to operate.”

The Commander further urged law-abiding citizens to cooperate with security agencies and promptly report any suspicious movement in their area.