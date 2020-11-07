W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING NEWS: Joe Biden Wins US Presidential Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden has been projected as the new president of the United States of America.

Mr Biden defeated controversial incumbent President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States, having been projected to have won the highest number of the electoral college votes and the popular votes.

Vice President-elect Kamal Harris becomes the first woman in American history to hold one of the top two executive offices in the US.

She is also the first Black and Asian American vice president.

President-elect, Joe Biden will speak Saturday evening in Wilmington, Delaware where there will also be a fireworks and light show.

