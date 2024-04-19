Truck overturns, Leaves 6 injured In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Volvo truck (unregistered) carrying loads of food items overturned in the Ojota area of Lagos on Friday, leaving its occupants with serious injuries.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Adebayo Taofiq, made this known in a statement on Friday in Ikeja.

He said the Volvo truck was moving from Motorways inward Ojota area of Lagos when the accident occurred.

Taofiq said that the injured persons comprised the truck driver and five passengers, including three women.

“The prompt response to the accident scene by LASTMA officials led to the successful rescue of the severely injured truck driver and the five passengers.

“Immediate investigation revealed that the injured truck driver lost control while on speed due to brake failure.

“Zebra Bakare Sulaimon Akanbi, stationed at Zone 11, Ojota/Fadeyi, confirmed that rescue operation was conducted with security personnel back-up,” he said.

Taofiq quoted Akanbi as saying that the rescued injured driver and five others were immediately handed over to personnel of the Lagos State Ambulance Services on ground for medical attention.

He said the fallen loaded truck was eventually evacuated from the accident scene by LASTMA personnel, to enable unhindered vehicular movement inward Ojota from motorways.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare Oki, while sympathising with injured victims, emphasised the importance of vehicle safety.

He urged all motorists, especially heavy truck drivers, to prioritise safety checks before embarking on journeys within or outside the state. (NAN)