Turkey Detains 14 Suspects Over Links To IS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Turkish security forces on Thursday detained 14 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) in Turkey’s financial and cultural hub Istanbul.

The Ihlas news agency said police units carried out simultaneous operations in nine districts and captured 14 suspects, including 13 foreigners whose identities were not immediately clear.

The suspects have been allegedly active in Istanbul, recruiting members for the group in Istanbul.

Report said they are spreading propaganda through social media and providing financial and logistical support to the recruited members.

Since 2015, the IS has carried out a number of assaults in Turkey, including one on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations on Jan. 1, 2017, in which 39 people were killed.

Abdullah Agar, a security specialist, said the IS remains a big threat to Turkey, with several cell structures spread around the country.

Turkey has been frequently conducting domestic and cross-border operations against the group for years in order to eliminate a major global terrorism threat.

In 2021’s domestic operations, 145 out of the 850, including several senior figures, have been imprisoned while some others have been repatriated.

In addition, documents and ammunition belonging to the terrorist group were seized during these operations.

AFP