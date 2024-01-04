Coming Generations Will Pay Our Current Debts – Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that the coming generations will have no other choice than to pay the debts accrued because of the mismanagement by past administrations.

The African Examiner recalls that Obasanjo during his time as Nigeria’s president secured a debt relief amounting to some $18 billion for Nigeria from the Paris and London Club.

He also disclosed another $18 billion to make the nation debt-free and this setting the country on the path of economic recovery.

However, it appears that all these gains have been wiped out since he left office in 2007 as the country is having a foreign debt portfolio bigger than it ever does.

Commenting on this development, Obasanjo slammed previous administrations for the backwardness saying that it would be almost impossible for any administration to get a similar gesture in the continent.

According to a statement by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Obasanjo stated this while speaking in an engagement with 2023 awardees of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, an initiative of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

According to him, debts were a trap that no individual or nation should go into as it could cause catastrophe.

While speaking on leadership as the number one problem affecting against the African continent, Obasanjo said: “The coming generations will have no choice but to pay the current debt being incurred by different countries in the continent”.

The former Nigerian leader also lauded Pastor Oyakhilome for his efforts to build leaders adding that the nation can use more people like him to resolve the leadership crisis facing the continent.





