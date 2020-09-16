Twitter Erupts As Otedola Buys Three Ferraris For His Three Daughters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that popular billionaire, Mr. Femi Otedola, bought a Ferrari for each of his three daughters, circulated in the social media, Nigerians took to their twitter handle to react to the issue.

DJ Cuppy, one of the daughters of the billionaire, took to her social media handle to share the news. She wrote: “Papa took us shopping and bought ONE of EACH! #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat”.

The cars came in three different colours to suit their personalities.

Reacting to this development, Nigerians took to the micro blogging platform as some praised Otedola and wish he was also their father while some appreciated their own biological fathers for the care and support they have received from them which is more than a Ferrari.

African Examiner captures some of them below:

valking ♔@_VALKlNG writes: “Don’t be scared to ask God for wife wey her Papa rich like Otedola.”

DEACON MEGORO @talktomegoro writes: “Mr. Eazi analyzing and trying to remember if he has any song with the word Ferrari inside so that he can shoot a music video for it and use Temi Otedola newly bought Ferrari.”

Zaddy Ajala@UNCLE_AJALA writes: “Just congratulate Dj Cuppy, be happy for her for the Ferrari Otedola gave her and pray for your own to come. Don’t go & be swearing for your parents for buying you bobo and cabin biscuit as gift, just thank God for gift of life and hope for better days ahead, your own will come.”

FARIDAH@niyolaaa writes: “My children must flex this kind of flex otedola daughters are flexing.”

Desola@tteri_za writes: “Femi Otedola used so many people’s networth to buy Ferrari for his children. Omo my papa no even buy me bicycle.”

Green ndume@NdumeGreen writes: “When Femi Otedola said he was taking his daughters for shopping this is what he meant. My people, poverty is stupid, foolish, mad and an idiot!”

SammyQuin@Duetking1 writes: “This is the 2020 Ferrari Portofino having a V8 Turbe 3.9 Litre engine producing 591hp @ 5900rpm, Cuppy definitely wouldn’t pull all that but okay. One costs $232,463 Three cost $697,389 In Naira #320,798,940 This is why Otedola is trending aka Papa. GoFundMe.”

Nobel The Indaboski@vhic3adibe writes: “So Femi Otedola took his girls shopping and bought 3 Ferrari(s) according to their favorite color on the same day. How many “Amen” can I shout to get to this level?”

@theakorede writes: “Girls would announce that All Femi are scums till it’s Femi Otedola.”

Iam Bukky@buckysteve writes: “If you always have food on the table any time you’re hungry, you don’t know what God has done for you.. Give thanks always. Otedola Tolani will Smith Mr Eazi..”

Headking Otedola@TheHeadking__ writes: “Our dads couldn’t get us Ferrari like Otedola did to Cuppy and her sisters. But they gave us their best. We are going to get them Ferrari and a better life. Amen.”

Olóyè.@oloye__ Writes: “Imagine if Otedola’s wife had avoided him because twitter people told her to avoid people who bear Femi. All yoruba boys are good and they will all become billionaires. Cling to your yoruba today, even those that accidentally have sex with other girls. “

Sleeping beauty@Irewolede_ writes: “Tolani Otedola no even talk pim. She ddnt even join to take picture Just put that sexy blue in the middle God abegggg.”

YT: Tiana Ladipz@eric2020OloriOfOloris writes: “I’ll never understand African parents comparing their kids to other people’s kids but never wanting to be compared to other parents. Otedola no be their mate??”

#OurFavOnlineDoc @DrOlufunmilayo writes: “In the middle of bants, Some things are totally OFF LIMITS. One of it is your parents. Don’t throw your parents under the bus for a few likes from internet strangers. If Otedola buying his kids a car is your excuse to drag your parents in the mud, you are an unfortunate child.”

Queencess @Nappyblaze writes: “Dear Cuppy, I just want to tell you that my boyfriend is single in case you need him. He may not buy you a Ferrari but he rides faster than Mr Eazi. Don’t forget to take him out for shopping. Regards to Otedola Thank you.”

