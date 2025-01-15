Two Abducted Reverend Sisters Regain Freedom In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two Catholic Reverend Sisters, Vincentia Nwankwo and Grace Okoli abducted in Anambra have regained their freedom after six days in captivity.

The Sister of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Onitsha confirmed their release in a Statement signed by Sr Sabina Mary Ikeotuonye, the Secretary of the congregation.

Sr. Vincentia Maria is the Principal of Archbishop Charles Heerey Memorial Model Secondary School Ufuma while Sr. Grace Mariette is a teacher at the Immaculata Girls Model Secondary School, Nnewi.

They were abducted along Ufuma road on their way back from their Vocational Association’s meeting at Ogboji on Jan.7.

Ikeotuonye, the secretary of the congregation, said they were freed unconditionally and in good health.

“We thank God and thank you all for your prayers and support all through these rough and uncertain days.

‘May God forever be blessed through Mary our Mother,” she said.

Meanwhile, Police in Anambra Command has expressed willingness to work with the victims of abduction/kidnap for necessary action.

SP Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, said this in a statement while reacting to the release of the sisters.

He said the Command would continue to deny criminals the space to operate and to create a safer environment for citizens.

“The Command awaits the victims to recuperate for possible debriefing by the investigating officers and we want to assure the public of improved security dominance and surveillance operations,” he said. (NAN)