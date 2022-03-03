Ukraine: Nigerians Duly Registered With Embassies ‘ll Be Evacuated – Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says only persons documented with the Nigerian Embassies will be eligible for evacuation.

Onyeama disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the ministry, Mrs Francisca Omayuli in Enugu.

Onyeama said that those without passports would be issued Emergency Travel Certificates to enable them travel back home.

The minister said that the affected evacuees would return home via Romania, Poland and Hungary.

He, however, said that those yet to register for the exercise needed to comply.

The statement read in part:

“The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to inform that arrangements are being concluded for the evacuation of the first batch of Nigerian nationals willing to return home.

“Intending evacuees should note that only persons documented with the Nigerian Embassies will be eligible for evacuation.”

Onyeama gave the following contacts for documentation:

Nigerian Embassy, Bucharest, Romania: +40786091964; +2348032882810(WhatsApp); email: headofmission@nigeriaembromania.gov.ng or info@nigeriaembromania.gov.ng

Nigerian Embassy, Warsaw, Poland, +48889410270; +48579201775; email: Nigeria.warsaw@foreignaffairs.gov.ng

Nigerian Embassy, Budapest, Hungary: +36308202903; +36308639203; email: embassy@nigerianembassy.hu or secretary@nigerianembassy.by.