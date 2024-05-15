Two Abia Lawmakers Dump YPP For Labour Party, Visit Otti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two members of the Abia State House of Assembly have dumped the Young Progressive Party (YPP) for the ruling Labour Party (LP) in the state.

The lawmakers are Iheanacho Nwogu, representing Osisioma North State Constituency; and Fine Ahuama, representing Osisioma South State Constituency.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, who was joined by some senior members of his cabinet, recieved the new members into the Labour Party at the Abia State Government House, Umuahia, on Tuesday.

He promised that his party would provide a level playground for all, urging the lawmakers to work towards emptying the entire people of the Osisioma council area into the party for greater democratic dividends.

In their speeches, Nwogu and Ahuama informed the governor that they had earlier, during plenary, announced their defection into the Labour Party because of his achievements in office.