Two Decades After, Nigeria To Conduct Census In 2025 –NPC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Kwarra, has stated that Nigeria will conduct its population and housing census in 2025, nearly two decades after the last census in 2006.

Kwarra stated this in the 2024 anniversary of the Nairobi Summit on the International Conference on Population and Development held in Abuja on Thursday.

“A major setback that we face is the delay in conducting a Population and Housing Census. A reliable and accurate census is fundamental for good decision making.

“But the government, at the highest level, is committed to conducting a census, and we believe it will take place next year,” he said.

The announcement is coming 18 years after Nigeria’s last census in 2006, even though the United Nations’ has recommended for countries to conduct population counts every 10 years.

Previous attempts to conduct the census in 2023 were postponed during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and according to the explanation offered; the delay was because of the desire to allow the incoming administration take ownership of the process.