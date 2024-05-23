UN Pledges Support For Libyan-Led Political Process

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A UN official on Wednesday reaffirmed the UN’s support for a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, including holding national presidential and parliamentary elections.

Stephanie Koury, deputy special representative of the UN secretary-general for political affairs in the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), made her remarks during a meeting with President of Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi in the capital Tripoli.

The two officials discussed the importance of Libya’s stability and sovereignty, stressing the importance of promoting respect for human rights and accelerating efforts to achieve national reconciliation.

Koury said in a tweet “I reaffirmed UN support to a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, including the holding of elections, advancing the security and economic tracks.”

The UN official also met with Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah and discussed the economic and security situation in the North African country.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011, Libya has been suffering insecurity and political division. (Xinhua/NAN)