UNGA79: Elumelu Advocates For Food Security, Youth Empowerment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Africa’s philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, has reiterated his commitment to promoting financial inclusion, youth empowerment and food security for a sustainable future.

Elumelu said this during a high-level meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) in New York.

He said since 2010, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), had supported young Africans who have ideas but lack the economic resources to actualise them.

Elumelu, who is also the Group Chairman of UBA Group, said young Africans needed support in diverse areas such as human capital, technological, financial, and policy support to actualise their aspirations.

According to him, the foundation has empowered young entrepreneurs across 54 African countries, fueling the rise of a new generation of young Africans who are creating sustainable solutions for the continent’s future.

“To date, the TEF has directly disbursed over $100 million in seed capital to empower over 20,000 young African entrepreneurs, 35 per cent of whom are driving sustainable solutions for food security across the continent.

“Together, we are shaping a future where no one has to go hungry,” he said.

According to him, his vision for UNGA79, centres on economic growth, youth empowerment, and energy transition to drive positive transformation globally, especially in Africa.

On the hunger crisis, Elumelu said that addressing the hunger crisis would create a foundation for economic development and also empower future generations with the resources they need to thrive.

“Business success cannot be realised if people are hungry. There is an intrinsic link between economic prosperity and the well-being of society.

“It is, therefore, pertinent that corporations, governments, and individuals share a responsibility in supporting initiatives aimed at eradicating hunger,” he said.

Elumelu, who held a meeting with Cindy McCain, the Executive Director of the World Food Programme, joined the call for urgent collaboration to eradicate global hunger.

“We need the world to come together; those of us who at least are lucky to afford three square meals, we need to think about the 733 million citizens of the world who do not know where their next meals will come from.

“We cannot be successful in business if people are hungry. Today, hunger has become almost a way of life, we must work together to end this,” Elumelu said.

Elumelu also met with the former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Jakob Granit, Director-General of the Swedish International Development Agency, and Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, to discuss climate change, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.

The philanthropist and his team interfaced with global leaders and policymakers on the need to collectively foster progress, invest in impactful change for Africa’s future.

Elumelu also hosted a cocktail reception to celebrate 75 years of UBA Group and the 40th anniversary of UBA America’s effort to drive financial inclusion globally.

The UBA cocktail event was targeted at connecting global leaders to shape the future of Africa and the world at large.

In attendance were the President of São Tomé and Principe, Carlos Vila Nova; President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio; President of Gabon, Brice Nguema; President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo; and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

Also present was Africa’s richest person, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; President of African Export-Import Bank, Benedict Oramah, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), All On, Wiebe Boer.

Gov. Mohammed Baggo of Niger State; Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Minister of Women Affairs, Madam Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye also graced the event.

The UBA team had its Group Managing Director, UBA Group, Oliver Alawuba; CEO of UBA Africa, Biola Bawuah; CEO of UBA International, Sola Yomi Ajayi; and UBA Group Director for Corporate Communications, Bola Atta, among others. (NAN)