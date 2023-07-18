UNN Appoints Professor Nwachukwu As Deputy Vice Chancellor, Enugu Campus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, has appointed a Professor of human physiology Daniel Nwachukwu, as the new Deputy vice chancellor of its Enugu Campus, UNEC.

A statement from the institution said Prof. Nwachukwu emerged victorious in a keenly organized election supervised by a team of University officials, following the expiration of the tenure of his predecessor, Prof. Edith Nwosu, who served for two tenures.

The DVC who hails from Okposi-Okwu in Ebonyi Sate attended the Government Secondary School in the town and later concluded at the Federal School of Arts and Science, Suleja, Niger State in 1988.

Determined to achieve greatness in academics, young Daniel proceeded to the University of Lagos for his first degree in Human Physiology in 1995 and later moved to the University of Benin, UNIBEN, for his Masters degree in 1997 and Ph.D in 2012.

Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu joined the university of Nigeria, Nsukka, as lecturer II in 1999 and rose to the highest academic status of Professor in 2016.

Before his present appointment, Prof. Nwachukwu has held the positions of Head of Department of physiology and dean of the faculty of Basic Medical Sciences in the University.

He is the first DVC UNEC to come from Ebonyi State since the inception of the institution in 1960, 63years.





