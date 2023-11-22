UNN To Award First Class Degrees To 288 Gruaduands

…As Fidelity Bank Boss, Ex- IGP To Receive Honorary Doctorate.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, has disclosed that a total of two hundred and eighty eight (288) graduands of the institution will be awarded first class degrees during her 51st convocation ceremony scheduled to take place between November 20th to November 25th.

Professor Charles Igwe, Vice Chancellor (VC) of UNN made this known Tuesday during the 51st convocation ceremony press briefing of the institution held at the Enugu campus (UNEC) of the university.

He equally hinted that a total of eleven thousand, four hundred and forty four first degrees of the UNN will be awarded at the ceremony.

Prof. Igwe also announced that four prominent Nigerians have been found deserving of the honourary doctorate degrees of the University.

He recalled that at the last press briefing, he had revealed the desire and plans of his administration to gradually reduce dependence of public power supply

Professor Igwe, also disclosed that Former Inspector General of Police Mr. Ogbonnaya Onovo, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive officer MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe and others will receive honorary doctorate degree award of the University during the ceremony.

He said that four prominent Nigerians have been found deserving of the honorary doctorate degree, noting that Ogbonnaya Onovo will be awarded the Doctor of Public Administration while Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe will be awarded the Doctor of Business Administration.

Others includes Major General J.O.J Okoloagu (Rtd) and Mrs Ogochukwu Weli, both will be awarded the honorary doctorate degrees in Public Administration (Honoris Causa)

“in keeping with our tradition, Seven deserving retired Professors of the University will be elevated to the distinguished status of Professor Emeritus. In the faculty of Education, we have Prof Virginia Weisell Dike and Professor Eunice Chionye Okeke.

“In faculty of medical sciences, Prof Martin Anthony Chike Aghaji, faculty of Social Sciences, Prof, Daniel Obikeze, Prof Azuka Dike, Prof Timothy Uzodinma Nwala and Emmanuel Nlenanya Chinwokwu.

Igwe further announced that a total of 11,444 first degrees of the University of Nigeria will be awarded at the convocation ceremony with the breakdown of the class of degree and number of graduands, 1st class honours 288, 2nd class upper division 4,853, 2nd class lower division 5,077, 3rd class 653, Pass 7, unclassified 616.

He also outlined the programs of events of the Convocation for the week stressing that the press briefing is the first event of the week and signifies the beginning of the convocation ceremony.

“The convocation lecture will hold on Friday November 24th with topic “University Autonomy and the Challenge of Sustainable Education Funding in Nigeria” and will be delivered by the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Architect S.T Echono. The lecture promises to be a very interesting one especially to all those who are interested in the funding of education in Nigeria” he said.

Igwe who furthermore shared many recent developments his administration has made in the University both in the areas of academic output, staff promotion, infrastructural development, new research grants and others thereby noted that,

“The Center for Environmental Management and Council CEMAC has been upgraded to a joint NNPC/SPDC joint venture Centre of Excellence in environmental management and green energy.

“It is a very significant and remarkable development that will boost the funding, research output and reputation of the University”.

“Two weeks ago, the Nigerian Communication Commission endowed a professorial chair in telecommunication at the University of Nigeria. The endowment which is valued at 30 million naira will surely boost research and innovation at the University.

“I am glad to announce that our University, specifically the faculty of Engineering, had been offered a 300 Kilowatt solar power installation valued at 500 million naira by Azura Power west African ltd, an alumnus of the faculty of engineering.

“This will serve as further proof that we are not only relying on government funding to improve the facilities at the University of Nigeria.

“Some of our new buildings at the Nsukka and Ituku Ozalla campuses will be commissioned as part of the 51st convocation ceremony” he revealed.





