UPDATE: 3 Days After, FirstNews Editor’s Whereabouts Remain Unknown

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three days have passed since the distressing abduction of FirstNews Editor, Segun Olatunji, on Friday, March 15. Despite our fervent efforts, there has been no word on Olatunji’s whereabouts. There have been no response from the military or any of the security agencies regarding their awareness or involvement in his arrest.

The incident unfolded at Olatunji’s residence in the Iyana Odo area of Abule Egba, Lagos State, where a group of armed individuals, suspected to be soldiers, forcibly took him away without explanation.

Olatunji’s wife recounted the harrowing experience, detailing how the armed men, numbering ten, arrived at their home shortly after 6 pm. They confiscated Olatunji’s phone before swiftly abducting him, leaving behind a distraught family with no information regarding his destination or alleged offense.

Publisher of FirstNews, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, reiterated the shock and concern surrounding Olatunji’s disappearance. Despite attempts to contact him, Olatunji’s phone remains switched off, and neither his family nor the management of FirstNews has received any communication regarding the reason for his abduction.

In light of these events, FirstNews reiterates its commitment to journalistic integrity and ethical reporting. As a reputable independent digital news network, we uphold the highest standards of professionalism and accountability. Our dedication to factual, authentic, and credible reporting remains unwavering, even in the face of adversity.

We urge the military high command and security agencies to provide immediate clarity on Olatunji’s whereabouts and the circumstances surrounding his arrest. If there are concerns regarding national security, formal channels of communication should have been pursued, rather than resorting to arbitrary and alarming methods reminiscent of repressive regimes.

It is worth noting that speculation has emerged linking Olatunji’s abduction to a recent FirstNews publication titled “Defence Chief running office like family business – Public Interest Lawyers.”

While we cannot confirm any direct connection at this time, the timing raises questions regarding potential motives behind Olatunji’s abduction.

FirstNews remains steadfast in demanding justice and accountability for our colleague. We stand united in our commitment to press freedom and the pursuit of truth, regardless of the challenges we face.