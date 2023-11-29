Uproar As Celestial Church Invites Pasuma, Portable To Praise Night

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Nigerians on social media are not finding it funny with the decision of a branch of the Celestial Church of Christ in Lagos State for inviting Fuji singer, Pasuma, and street-hop artiste, Portable, to its praise night event.

The African Examiner writes that on Wednesday, a flyer emerged for the event which was posted on the church’s Facebook page.

This development saw some Facebook users who took to the comment session berating the church for inviting secular artistes to its event.

A Facebook user, Bolanle Bamidele Adewuyi, writes: “This is disheartening… Is this what you turn the Church of God to? It’s hilarious.”

Another commenter, Festus Olanrewaji Ojo writes: “This is a shame! Shame and a very big shame.”

This is totally nonsense,” BU KO LA stated:

Ayo Ife writes: “The artists are not complete yet Una for kuku add Naira MarleySo that the soul winning can be complete!”

Edafe Oghenebrume writes: “This is a sacrilege in the Celestial Church of Christ. It is disheartening, pathetic, shameful and disgraceful. I wonder about the spiritual orientation of your Shepherd-In-Charge and the congregation.”

Becky Wunmi Hassan Ayoade writes: “There is nothing they will not turn celestial church to.”





