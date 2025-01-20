Uproar As Former Presidential Spokesman Calls For Perpetual Detention Of Nnamdi Kanu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Sunday, Bashir Ahmad, a former Special Assistant on Digital Communications to former president, Muhammadu Buhari, stirred the hornet nest as he called for the continuous detention of Separatist leader and leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The African Examiner recalls that Nnamdi Kanu was re-arrested on June 29 2021 outside Nigeria and was returned to Nigeria to face charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja. He was rearrested after fleeing the country following the invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

He has been in detention since his re-arrest and when many Nigerians are calling for his release, Bashir Ahmad took to his X account stressing that the separatist leader should not be released.

@BashirAhmaad writes: “Anybody advocating for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, a terrorist and the leader of the proscribed terrorist organization IPOB, should be considered a sworn enemy of this country.”

The statement of the former presidential assistant sparked outrage as a user quickly pointed to the fact that if Boko Haram insurgents can regain their freedom, what stops the government from releasing the Biafra separatist leader.



The user, @osasuo had stated: “Let me make it clear – I am not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu. But if Boko Haram fighters can be let out of detention and rehabilitated, why is Kanu worse than them? Please tell us.”



However, Bashir, pointed out that the case of the Boko Haram insurgents and Nnamdi kanu are not the same.



Bashir replied: “Trust me, I can also be an advocate for his release when he is truly rehabilitated, so that he stops seeing Nigeria as a zoo and we, the citizens, as animals that deserve to be brutally killed.”

The African Examiner brings the other reactions of netizens concerning the detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

@dammygtnet writes: “Have some sense Bashir. You can’t continue to detain him without a reasonable trial. If FG has a good case against him, let it put it forward. This is how a reasonable human should think.”



@Qladele writes: “Nnamdi Kanu should not be released anytime soon. He must remain in kirikiri for the rest of his life.”

@flourish007 writes: “It’s ironic to see someone known to sympathize with terrorists campaigning against a freedom fighter.”



@bashow110 writes: “He doesn’t have any right to be free. Let him spend the rest of his life there.”

@Abioolah writes: “This is my position as well. Anyone canvassing for Nnamdi Kanu freedom should be charged as an accomplice to all his terrorist attacks?”



@BurujDara writes: “Kanu must be made to face the consequences of his treasonable actions…55yrs imprisonment with hard labour. So that the people of the SE can have peace.”